From Iceland — Record Temperatures in Eastfjords

Temperatures tomorrow could reach 29°C in the Eastfjords, in what metereologist Einar Sveinbjörnsson has called “an honest attempt” at the Icelandic record.

According to Einar, the near-record highs are caused by a bubble of warm air from the southwest, which will arrive in the east and northeast of the country by Wednesday.

On Blika, Einar states: “How warm will it be […] Wednesday? I would guess 28° to 29°C. Cloudy and light sunshine is forecast, but slightly cloudy on Wednesday. All the elements must play together, and in addition, be near the highest position of the sun.”

The national heat record likely was reached in 1939 in Teigarhorn, where it is believed to have reached 30.5°C.

More recently, Einar notes that the conditions are similar to August of 2012, when Eskifjörður reached 28°C.

The temperatures in the Eastfjords, while exceptional, are not isolated. Last summer, record temperatures were recorded in Siberia, and this summer has already seen record ground temperatures in the Arctic.

