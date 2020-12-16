From Iceland — Rangá To Offer Free Menstrual Products On Scottish Days

Photo by Adobe Stock

The store Rangá will make menstrual products free on Scottish Days, Fréttablaðið reports. This decision is in reference to the bill Scottish Parliament passed last month, which stipulates that the state must provide free sanitary products to those who need them. Rangá says they believe “menstrual products are a necessity and should be accessible to everyone free of charge”.

Ragná’s new promotion also comes just days after Icelandic Parliament voted against Andrés Ingi Jónsson’s proposal to make menstrual products free for secondary school pupils and those experiencing financial hardship. His proposal was rejected by just 27 votes to 26.

Back in 2019, Parliament reduced VAT on menstrual products and contraceptives from 24% to 11%. Last month though, they voted against abolishing the ‘pink tax’ altogether.

Ragná’s decision to make menstrual products free for this short time will undoubtedly contribute to helping those in need of menstrual products. This promotion also draws attention to a larger issue of period poverty which needs to be addressed, and discussed further.

Scottish Days, when customers can benefit from Rangá’s promotion, are from 15 to 20 December.

