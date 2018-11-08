Culture
Airwaves 2018
Iceland Airwaves Begins: Hear Our First GrapeWaves Daily Podcast Now

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published November 8, 2018

Airwaves is off and running! As well as our journalist team at-large, this year we’re joined by American radio host and DJ Tim Pogo, who’ll be roaming around talking to Icelandic musicians and faces of the festival about what went down, what’s up next, and what you shouldn’t miss.

His first guest is award-winning composer Bára Gísaladóttir, who will perform at the Grapevine’s on-venue stage tonight at the National Theatre, Þjóðleikhúsið, alongside Hugar, Högni, Ólafur Arnalds and more. Listen to the new podcast every day at 2pm by following us on Soundcloud.

Read more about Airwaves here.

