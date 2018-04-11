Culture
Kælan Mikla And More Announced For Robert Smith’s Meltdown

Kælan Mikla have been announced as part of Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival. Held at the Southbank Centre in London June 15th-24th, the event is this time curated by The Cure’s legendary frontman, who’ll also perform.

Kælan Mikla aren’t the only Icelandic band to make the cut: Kiasmos, who are currently on a live hiatus, will also perform a DJ set, and Jónsi will perform “Liminal”—possibly an adaption of the “Liminal Soundbath” seen at the Norður og Niður festival in December—with Alex Somers and Paul Corley.

Read our 2016 interview with Kælan Mikla here, and our last Kiasmos interview here.

Tickets for the Meltdown event are on sale now.

