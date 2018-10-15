Culture
Football
Indestructible Icelandic Football Horde To Imminently Decimate The Swiss

Indestructible Icelandic Football Horde To Imminently Decimate The Swiss

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 15, 2018

After their 2-2 victory against the World Cup champions France last week—a hard-fought game that scientifically proved once and for all that Iceland have exactly what it takes to win the World Cup—Iceland will today return to home soil to take on the scampering dotard OAPs of Switzerland.

The last time the two faced off was a famous occasion when Iceland were high on an unexpectedly strong crop of berserk mushrooms and allowed six goals to sail into the net unchallenged as they walked through the verdant leaves of a hallucinated, glittering, psychedelic jungle of the mind.

New head coach Erik Hamren is rumoured to have been microdosing for weeks to discover the optimal amount of mushroom one should take to smite a World top eight team—and the France result shows he has gotten it correct.

With Iceland’s star attacking players Gylfi Sigurðsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson and Alfreð Finnbogason in fine fettle and firing form, and the shield wall looking resolute and solid, the Swiss will find a different Iceland laying in wait for tonight’s Laugardalsvöllur ambush, which will take place a 18:45 GMT in Reykjavík.

The game is part of the UEFA Nations League, a new tournament that nobody can make head nor tail of quite yet. But the occasion matters not: Iceland know only how to smite.

And smite we will.

Latest

Culture
Football
Iceland Football Team Draw France 2-2, Are Officially As Good As World Champions

Iceland Football Team Draw France 2-2, Are Officially As Good As World Champions

by

Iceland smited World Champions France last night in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Stage de Roudourou. They were only

Culture
Football
Steve Bruce’s Crack Pipe And Hodgson’s Hex: Iceland’s Footballing Vikings

Steve Bruce’s Crack Pipe And Hodgson’s Hex: Iceland’s Footballing Vikings

by and

As The Icelandic team rests before going once more into the fray against Switzerland on October 15th in the UEFA

Culture
Football
#IcelandSmites: We Lost A Couple Of Matches, But Let’s Not Shit Ourselves

#IcelandSmites: We Lost A Couple Of Matches, But Let’s Not Shit Ourselves

by

Earlier this year, after their famous run in Euro 2016 and a thrilling qualifying campaign for the World Cup 2018,

Culture
Football
Smite Preview: Iceland To Eviscerate Belgium; Roberto Martinez Fears “Injured Animal”

Smite Preview: Iceland To Eviscerate Belgium; Roberto Martinez Fears “Injured Animal”

by

Having recovered from the berserk mushroom induced freakout that led to a 6-0 pounding at the hands of the scampering

Culture
Football
Iceland Smited 6-0 By Switzerland During Possible Mushroom Freakout

Iceland Smited 6-0 By Switzerland During Possible Mushroom Freakout

by

Iceland’s national football team was thrashed 6-0 by Switzerland today in their first game at the brand new UEFA Nation’s

Culture
Football
A Smite By Any Other Name: Women’s Team Crashes Out Of World Cup Contention

A Smite By Any Other Name: Women’s Team Crashes Out Of World Cup Contention

by and

As the Icelandic Valkyries’ World Cup hopes are shipwrecked, a new era begins for the men under Swedish coach Erik

Show Me More!