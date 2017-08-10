Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster of the Month: Skeljaskrímsli – Shell Monster

Monster of the Month: Skeljaskrímsli – Shell Monster

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photos by

Published August 10, 2017

Hallgrímur the Strong lived at Vík in Flateyjardalur in the early 1800s. Grímur was his son. One moonlit winter night, Grímur was lying in wait by the sea, hunting for foxes, when he saw a large and unfamiliar creature come on land. Its body gleamed like the skin of a whale and made a rustling sound like seashells rattling. The creature headed straight towards Grímur. When it had almost reached him, Grímur aimed the gun at its head and fired. Blood poured from the wound and the creature retreated back into the sea, never to be seen again. Gísli Jónasson of Svínarnes recounted this event, as told to him by Grímur himself. Gísli maintained that Grímur was a truthful and honest man.

Þorsteinn M. Jónsson, Gríma hin nýja III, p. 212.

See more monsters here 

Latest

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Sálir – Souls

Monster Of The Month: Sálir – Souls

by

Dark are the murky waters, The deep and stormy sea Where each and every evening This fisherman will be. –

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Sækýr – Sea Cow

Monster Of The Month: Sækýr – Sea Cow

by

There once was a man named Bjarni, known as Bjarni the Strong, who lived in Breiðavík by Borgarfjörður in the

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month:  Moðurmur – Worm Dog

Monster Of The Month:  Moðurmur – Worm Dog

by

A worm dog […] is a female pup. The bitch will only give birth to one if it has consumed

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Marbendill – Seaman

Monster Of The Month: Marbendill – Seaman

by

A marbendill lives on the ocean floor and is never seen above the surface unless caught by fishermen, as shall

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Móri – Ghost

Monster Of The Month: Móri – Ghost

by

Shortly before the turn of the 20th century, a young girl travelled from Reykjavík to the nearby hot springs of

Culture
Monster of the Month
Monster Of The Month: Skuggabaldur – Shadow Baldur

Monster Of The Month: Skuggabaldur – Shadow Baldur

by

A skuggabaldur has a cat for a father and a fox for a mother. They are no less a menace

Show Me More!