Night and Day festival cancelled

The post has been updated to appease capitalisation nazis

The Night and Day festival, hosted by The xx, scheduled to take place mid-July by Skógafoss, has been cancelled.

The full announcement is as follows:

We regret to announce that Night + Day Iceland will not be going ahead.

The location for the festival at Skógafoss has recently been added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and there is simply not enough time for the promoters to ensure that the event will have no impact at all on the site. The promoters have been working non-stop to secure another location but regrettably there is nowhere suitable that can host the festival with such short notice. Full refunds including all booking fees will be issued to all ticket holders directly from the ticket agency with whom you purchased asap.

Please allow 5 working days for your refund.

For any further enquiries relating to flights, accommodation & transfers that have already been booked and will no longer be used, please contact ndiceland@thewarehouseproject.com. This email address will be monitored from 09:00 – 21:00 BST each day and we will deal with all enquiries as quickly as possible.

We do apologise and assure you that refunds will be processed as quickly as possible.

We’ll be refunding the full price of your ticket (face value and booking fee) to the account used at the time of purchase. You should receive the funds within 5 working days.

If you have any questions regarding the refund of your ticket, drop us an email here.

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news!