Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Second-Hand Store

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Second-Hand Store Extraloppan Smáralind “Extraloppan revolutionised the second-hand market in Iceland,” declared one panellist. “Everyone has too many clothes and this is the best way to get rid of them.” The Smáralind favourite works like a big flea market. Each booth has a different vendor, so you’ll never know exactly what you’ll find at this cornucopia of used clothing. “It’s an eco-friendly way to keep your closet fresh,” another panellist praised. “You’re not importing clothes. You’re not buying new. You’re taking what someone else didn’t want directly from them.” The selection is notoriously varied, so expect to find everything from Geysir sweaters to Adidas tracksuits. Runner-Up: Wasteland Reykjavík Ingólfsstræti 5 The Reykjavík take on the Danish franchise, Wasteland came onto the secondhand market and quickly dominated. For super á la mode downtown looks—i.e. cheerleader uniforms, Guy Fieri t-shirts, and astronaut-esque jumpsuits—this is the go-to. Though it’s only been in the city for a year, Wasteland has already proved it doesn’t just sell trends, it makes them. Runner-Up: Red Cross Laugavegur 12b & 116, Skólavörðustígur 12 Chock full of clothes that’ll either make you say, “Who on Earth would wear that?” or “I will die without that,” the Red Cross stores are great whether you end up buying something or not. Profits go to helping the local community and the shops also accept donations, so drop off some bags after you Marie Kondo your closet.

Previous Winners 2019: Hertez

2018: Fatamarkaðurinn

