Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Place to Buy A Wool Sweater Handprjónasamband Íslands Skólavörðustígur 19 “This is a no-brainer,” one panellist said, the moment this category came up. “Handprjónasamband Íslands is the real-deal. Many places mass-produce and import their lópapeysa nowadays, but there, you’re buying a freshly-knitted sweater directly from the maker who is probably a Grandma that poured a lot of love into it.” Stacked from floor to ceiling with cosy woolly goodness, the store offers sweaters, gloves and more. If that’s not enough, it often plays host to the aforementioned delightful Icelandic ladies who will knit and gossip right before your very eyes. Runner-Up: Farmers Market Laugavegi 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 For a more stylish take on the Icelandic sweater, look no further than Farmers & Friends. Their designs update the traditional lópapeysa into a fitted and distinctly high-street getup. Pair it with fitted trousers and you’ll blend in at any Scandinavian fashion event. Runner-Up: Álafoss Laugavegur 8 The Álafoss wool brand has been around since 1896, and is named after the protected waterfall that used to power the factory’s mill. While it’s worth a trip to Mosfellsbær to check out this historical spot, you can now also buy Álafoss products on Laugavegur. Just like Handprjónasamband Íslands, every Álafoss lopapeysa is knitted right here in Iceland.

