From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Fashion Boutique

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Fashion Boutique Kvartýra №49 Laugavegur 49 It’s no understatement to say that Kvartýra №49 changed the face of Reykjavík fashion when the minimalist, Bauhaus-esque spot opened in 2018. Before then, yes, athleisure was popular, but nowadays, you can’t throw a stone in Reykjavík without hitting some cool tracksuit-clad kid covered in Cyrillic typography. Specialising in Russian streetwear, the store brought post-Soviet street style to the city with an eclectic selection of brands like Sputnik 1985, Volchok, and Fusion. The store also showcases innovative Icelandic brands like Eygló and Sushchenko, as well as high-end American designs from Opening Ceremony. Runner-Up: Stefánsbúð/p3 Laugavegur 7 Stefánsbúð showcases local designers and second-hand high-fashion finds (hello 1990’s Gucci!) as well as accessories from quirky international brands. “It’s truly a boutique,” one panellist exclaimed. “It’s quirky and zany. You don’t know what you’re going to find but you know it’ll be exciting.” Runner-Up: GK Reykjavík Tryggvagata 21 GK Reykjavík has long been a favourite of the trendy Reykjavík fashionista sect for special occasions, though it’s never won a Grapevine award until today. “It’s pricey, but it’s full of proper, beautiful pieces. When you buy something, you think, ‘I’ve worked really hard for this,’” a panel member declared. The panel also praised the shops’ new location in Hafnartorg.

