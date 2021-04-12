PHOTOS! We Visited Geldingadalir And Found A (Beautiful) Inferno

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On Friday, photographer Art Bicnick journeyed to the eruption at Geldingallir at night to capture the newest fissures on camera in the moonlight. What did he find? A hellscape—but a picturesque one. Enjoy!

