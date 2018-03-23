Photos: Flying Over Iceland For A Road Trip In The Snowy East

This week, we flew out to the east side of Iceland for a four day road trip through Egilsstaðir, Borgarfjörður Eystri, Vopnafjörður, and up to the north eastern town of Þórshöfn. The flight was an adventure in its own right, with the clear sky allowing unencumbered views of the Highland glaciers cast in the pink morning light.

The towns themselves were experiencing a few days of spring weather after a long and difficult winter. The roads between, however, wound through a landscape still thawing from the heavy snowfall of early March. Keep an eye on our travel section over the coming months for articles about the various hikes, hotels, viewpoints and restaurants we found along the way, and follow us on Instagram for more photos of Iceland life.