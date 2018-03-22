The Weekend Edit: 5 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

According to the forecast, the weather will be unusually misericordious during the weekend, with no rain hitting the capital area and even a little bit of sun. Grab the chance and get out of the house this weekend.

Whether you decide to go for a hike up Mount Esja, check out some awesome exhibitions or dance the night away downtown, we’ve just compiled a fresh Weekend Edit to help you choose amongst the wide variety of events in town. If you feel like expanding your horizons, however, you can also check our app Happenings for further suggestions.

Art:

In Superposition: Ice & Land

Saturday 24th — RAMskram Gallerí

On the occasion of his latest exhibition ‘In Superposition: Ice and Land,’ artist Paul Bevan—who is also a writer and a lecturer at the London College of Fashion—will be hosting an artist’s talk and a Q&A on Saturday 24th to introduce his exhibition and the concepts he reflects on.

Focusing on the moment in which the possibility of matter’s multiple states collapses into a fixed state through the act of observation, Bevan’s exhibition revolves around a series of pictures that challenge the viewer’s preconception of photography, performance and observation. By casting their shadow onto the pictures in the act of observing it, however, the viewers themselves become an integral part of the work.

Activities:

Hike Mount Esja

It might seem silly as it’s still the dead of winter, but Mount Esja’s shorter paths are easily accessible during the winter. Take the gear you need to stay warm, as well as water, cookies and even a set of crampons if you feel adventurous. Whether you are driving or taking the bus to the base of the mountain, you can manage to get to a good height, enjoy the view and come back down in a matter of two or three hours. Then, after all that hard work, you can simply treat yourself to a trip to one of Mosfellsbær’s lovely swimming pools and finally relax.

Music:

Lord Pusswhip Album Release Party

Friday 23rd — 22:00 — Gaukurinn — 1.000 ISK

Since his humble beginnings as DJ Pusswhip in 2012, Lord Pusswhip has carved out a reputation for his particular brand of cool weirdo post-emo hip-hop. “If I’m DJing, it’s kind of a mix of everything—I play my own stuff and mash it up with other songs and do all this crazy shit,” he told The Grapevine. ‘Stationz ov the Puss’ is Pusswhip’s newest effort, and if history repeats itself, it’ll be groovy, weird, and addictive. Prepare yourself. RB & HJC

Lefty Hooks & The Right Thingz

Saturday 24th — 22:00 — Dillon

Lefty Hooks aka Anthony Lewis is a songwriter, artist and composer of Hip Hop, Soul, R&B and Reggae. He’s collaborated with literally anyone you can think of in Iceland and is a respected tastemaker. If you are indeed into reggae, don your best Harem pants and check out LH & TRT at Dillon for an evening of…well, dancing. AD