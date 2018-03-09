The Weekend Edit: 4 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

It’s the weekend again! Can you believe it? Forget about the office, set aside the stress and enjoy these beautiful sunny days to the fullest. Make sure you go out for a late brunch, check out some art exhibits and don your best outfit for a weekend of music and laughter.

Unsure of what to do? You’re in luck. We’ve just compiled a fresh Weekend Edit to help you choose among the wide variety of events in town. However, if you feel like expanding your horizons you can also check our app Happenings for further suggestions.

Art:

Evolvement

9th-11th March — Kling & Bang

In ‘Evolvement’, Hekla Dögg collaborates with a variety of artists and poets to lend a shape to creation itself. Experience the unpredictable process in which creation, the moment and coincidences play a constant music box tune.

Nota bene: this exhibition only runs until Sunday 11th! On that day you’ll finally have the chance to see all the pieces of the show assembled together. Kling & Bang is open on weekends from 14:00 – 18:00. HJC

Activities:

Sundhöllin Swimming Pool

Barónsstígur 45a — 980 ISK

After lengthy renovations, 101’s iconic swimming palace Sundhöllin is back, and better than ever. There’s a new outdoor pool, a new reception area, refreshed changing facilities, and a corridor-like hot pot with lots of space for chilling and chatting. No wonder it won our Best of Reykjavík Activities prize this year! “I used to trek from 101 to Vesturbærlaug, but the renovations put Sundhöllin on top,” said our panel. “The changing rooms are beautiful—like Wes Anderson meets M. C. Escher. And it’s downtown, so when you come out of the pool with wet hair, there are plenty of bars and cafés around.” What a treat! GDF

Toilet Humour: Who Let The Dagsson?

March 9th — 20:00 — Hard Rock Cafe — 4,500 ISK

Potty mouthed celebrity cartoonist and breakout star comedian Hugleikur Dagsson takes the stage this March to deliver another shower of hilarious and irreverent shitshows about the minutiae of modern life, from dating to pooping to Tinder to the Icelandic psyche. Australian comedian Jono Duffy—Hugleikur’s partner in crime on the popular Icetralia podcast—opens proceedings. As the event states: “There will be blood. There will be farts. There will be fun.” JR

Music:

DJ Assault + Alvia Islandia + Intr0beats

March 9th — 20:00 — Húrra — 1,500-2,000 ISK

Back in ye olden times booty shaking was frowned upon, and so it was until modern days. Modern days were ushered in in the early nineties by DJ Assault, who turned Florida and the world upside down with his revolutionary style of music—Miami Booty Bass. Hits like Ass & Titties, Dick By The Pound, Nut In Your Eye and more influenced, well, everyone. Now everything is disgusting and it’s all his fault. He’s supported by equally morally bankrupt rapper Ms. Alvia Islandia and Intr0beats, whose music is the only thing off this bill you could play for your mother. SHP