The Monday Edit: What To Do This Week

After a weekend of snowstorms and Mardi-gras bollur filled with whipped cream, another Monday rolls in with the usual phlegm, indefferent to our dreams of going back to bed as we scrape the icy snow off our cars. But even if the days ahead will probably morphe into nothing more than a typically Icelandic, quiet week (it’s the middle of winter, after all), there are still a couple of things that you can do to brighten up a day off in the city or an otherwise boring, gloomy evening.

Icelandic Symphony Orchestra – Osmo Conducts Shostakovich

15th Feb. — 19:30 — Harpa

Sergei Prokofiev wrote a number of fine film scores, beginning with the music to the 1933 film ‘Lieutenant Kijé’. The story is a hilarious satire of imperial bureaucracy: when some employees at the court of the Russian Czar discover that the military duty roster contains the name of an officer who does not exist, they proceed to blame the fictitious officer for everything that goes wrong. The suite from the film is highly accessible and one of the most frequently performed of Prokofiev’s compositions. Shostakovich wrote his Symphony no. 6 around the time that World War II broke out. It is a work of stark contradictions, alternating sections of deep melancholy and unbridled jollity. Yes, while this concert is called “Osmo Conducts Shostakovich”, the program actually features works by Prokofiev, Másson, and Shostakovich! Tickets are 2.500 to 7.500 ISK. HJC

The Obvious

Gallery Fold — Runs until 17th February

Inspired by the great social issues of our time such as the refugee crisis, climate change and wealth inequalities, Icelandic artist Katrín Matthíasdóttir explores ideas about wealth, greed and our need for salvation through her figurative paintings. Her portraits of children are particularly touching, as they manage to capture the intensity and sadness of a gaze with outstounding precision. The exhibtion closes on Saturday 17th, so you’d better hurry. AD

Icetralia Live Podcast: Valentine’s Day Special

14th Feb. — 20:00 — Húrra

Hugleikur Dagsson’ and Jonathan Duffy’s comedy series Icetralia is never not funny, but when it comes to iceland’s dating (or not dating) culture, these two have experienced it all. Their Valentine’s Day Special will therefore be a great opportunity to celebrate (or make fun of) love, sex or the lack thereof. How’s that for an alternative, romantic date? AD