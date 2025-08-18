From Iceland — Strætó Launches New And Improved Service

Strætó Launches New And Improved Service

Published August 18, 2025

Wikimedia Commons

From August 17 onwards, transit company Strætó bs. will improve its services with more frequent trips and shorter wait times.

On major bus routes, no more than 10 minutes should pass between buses during rush hour. Additionally, the proportion of residents living within a 400-metre radius of a bus stop jumps from 18 percent to 50 percent. Strætó announced the news on their website on August 13.

The service improvement constitutes a part of the national Samgöngusáttmálinn (the Transportation Agreement) — a collaborative enterprise between capital area municipalities.

The changes are a first step towards a new route network, to be implemented in 2031 when Borgarlínan bus rapid transit system is set to roll through Reykjavík streets.

In a conversation with RÚV, Strætó bs. CEO Jóhannes Svavar Rúnarsson stated that preparations have been underway for at least six months, citing the increased number of employees and vehicles as key factors.

For more information regarding the service changes, visit straeto.is.

