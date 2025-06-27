From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Daniil, SAMPL 2, Fundraiser For Palestine

It’s Friday, and it looks like the weekend might be a rainy one. Our advice? Plan where you want to go out this weekend in advance, and we’ve got some opinions on where we think you should be going below.

Currently ongoing at Á Milli Space is the first exhibition from a new international collective, who present their group show The Word for a Witch is Entrepreneur until Sunday, June 29. Daniil’s release concert is tonight at Gamla Bíó, and if you haven’t heard about the Brat album defining this summer, check out our interview with the musician here.

If you happen to be in Djúpivogur this weekend, then you can’t miss the opening of ARS LONGA’s In the Undergrowth at 15:00. Metalheads will rejoice at MANOWAR’s performance at Harpa on Saturday at 20:00.

On Sunday, this week at the Nordic House’s weekly PIKKNIKK, ephemeral solo artist SumVivus performs at 15:00. Then, at 20:00, artists Asalaus, Masaya, Cammy, and Felix present a night of Doom, Doom, Doom at Smekkleysa.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.