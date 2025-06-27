From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Daniil, SAMPL 2, Fundraiser For Palestine

It’s Friday, and it looks like the weekend might be a rainy one. Our advice? Plan where you want to go out this weekend in advance, and we’ve got some opinions on where we think you should be going below.
Currently ongoing at Á Milli Space is the first exhibition from a new international collective, who present their group show The Word for a Witch is Entrepreneur until Sunday, June 29. Daniil’s release concert is tonight at Gamla Bíó, and if you haven’t heard about the Brat album defining this summer, check out our interview with the musician here.
If you happen to be in Djúpivogur this weekend, then you can’t miss the opening of ARS LONGA’s In the Undergrowth at 15:00. Metalheads will rejoice at MANOWAR’s performance at Harpa on Saturday at 20:00.
On Sunday, this week at the Nordic House’s weekly PIKKNIKK, ephemeral solo artist SumVivus performs at 15:00. Then, at 20:00, artists Asalaus, Masaya, Cammy, and Felix present a night of Doom, Doom, Doom at Smekkleysa.
For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what's already happening around town.
Ásta Fanney & Guðmundur Arnalds
June 27 at 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK, 2.000 ISK for students
The label-defying artist Ásta Fanney, who most recently exhibited at Ásmundarsafn’s Work in Progress series, and is confirmed Icelandic delegate to the 2026 Venice Biennale, joins the label-defying Guðmundur Arnalds, who is known by musical monikers such as Slummi, and for work in multiple projects such as glupsk and Pellegrina. Together, the two are sure to produce something fascinating and exciting, but all the information they give is that “no one knows what will happen.” To know what will happen, you’ll have to go. ISH
June 28 at 20:00 — Iðnó — Free
New concert series SAMPL hosts their second event, again with a supremely well-booked lineup: catch experimental/post-punk/krautrock group BKPM, saxophonist/vocalist/electronic musician Klaki, alternative-pop Róshildur, bad-boy rockers Spacestation, plus DJ Addi Stefáns closing out the night. Enjoy this sample of the best of Reykjavík’s current music scene. ISH
Listening Party and Concert: Skátar, Markús, Ólöf Rut & Synthea Starlight
June 28 at 19:00 — Smekkleysa Plötubúð — Free
Rockers Skátar are back, and celebrating the new master of their 2004 “Heimsfriður í Chile: Hverju má breyta, bæta við og laga,” or World Peace in Chile: What Can Be Changed, Added and Modified” in English. There will be a listening session, and then Markús (of Skátar, Markús & The Diversion Sessions), Ólöf Rún and Synthea Starlight will all perform. ISH
June 29 at 12:00 — Bíó Paradís
As Bíó Paradís opens back up after some renovations, this fundraiser is your chance to show solidarity and support Palestinian mutual aid. This fundraiser has almost anything you could dream of: an art auction, tattooing, piercing, second-hand clothing, an art market, Palestinian food, a dancing workshop, a film screening, and a raffle! Give some money, free Palestine. ISH
