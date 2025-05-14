From Iceland — Dead Body Found Near Viðey

Dead Body Found Near Viðey

Published May 14, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Skari/The Reykjavík Grapevine

In the evening of May 13, a dead body was discovered between the islands Engey and Viðey just outside Reykjavík, RÚV reports. Deputy Capital Area Police Chief Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson confirmed the find with state media. The police have not offered any details and are working on identifying the body and the events leading up to its discovery.

According to Vísir, people on a leisure cruise in the area saw the body and subsequently notified the police.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

by

News
Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

by

News
Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

by

News
Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

by

News
After 56 Years, Overdue Book Returned To Kópavogur Library

After 56 Years, Overdue Book Returned To Kópavogur Library

by

News
Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

by

Show Me More!