From Iceland — Dead Body Found Near Viðey

Photo by Skari/The Reykjavík Grapevine

In the evening of May 13, a dead body was discovered between the islands Engey and Viðey just outside Reykjavík, RÚV reports. Deputy Capital Area Police Chief Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson confirmed the find with state media. The police have not offered any details and are working on identifying the body and the events leading up to its discovery.

According to Vísir, people on a leisure cruise in the area saw the body and subsequently notified the police.