From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Easter Egg Idioms, Pope Francis, Dinosaurs, Summer Weather, Windmills

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week: we discuss the annual debate on the quality of idioms found in Icelandic Easter eggs, the quality of Icelandic chocolate, and the risk of overeating liquorice; Pope Francis died on Monday, and the President of Iceland got into trouble for a Facebook post she wrote on his passing while glazing potatoes. We also compare the Icelandic Foreign Minister, Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, to JFK; we discuss Icelandic names for cities and rivers in Europe, along with Icelandic names for various dinosaurs. An Icelandic weatherman predicts a good summer in Iceland. We question his ability to predict the weather from Spain, where he resides, and point out his failure to predict last year’s terrible summer. We briefly discuss the increase in international flights to Iceland’s second “city,” Akureyri; Reykjavík Energy proposes building 30 windmills between Reykjavík and Þingvellir and explores the meaning of “green” energy in Iceland.

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.