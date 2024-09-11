From Iceland — New In Town: Ramen Momo, Mosinn, & Daisy

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Reykjavík changes pretty fast. If you don’t stop to read our New In Town once in a while, you could miss it.

Ramen Momo

Bankastræti 12

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30-21:00, Weekends from 12:00-21:30

For ten years, Ramen Momo founder and head chef Kunsang Tsering ran his hole-in-the-wall eatery on Tryggvagata, along with his wife Erna Pétursdóttir. The first of its kind in Iceland, the ramen house won a loyal contingent of local foodies, despite the original location only having seats for eight guests at a time. The recently opened second location at Bankastræti 12 adds more room to feast on the best ramen in town — and now you’ll be able to stretch your arms without accidentally smacking the person next to you. JB

Mosinn Art Boutique

Garðastræti 2

Opening hours: Every day from 10:00 to 13:00 and 15:00 to 18:00* (may vary)

Prepare yourself to enter a place of wonders and oddities. Brand new shop Mosinn Art Boutique is not your average purveyor of ornamental works and pleasing baubles, but rather a treasure-trove of bespoke handcrafted works by independent artisans. With wares including jewelry, apparel, decorative domes and spicy adult toys, their products are ever changing and unique, making it the place to get a truly one-of-a-kind item. Just as their shop’s namesake moss does, they aim to grow and thrive where others have not, spreading their own fertile tendrils of creativity. RX

Daisy

Ingolfstræti 8

Opening hours: Every day from 16:00 to 1:00

The cocktail bar wave has been sweeping Reykjavík for the past few years, catering to folks who prefer a more stylish and classé drinking experience. At brand new bar Daisy, cocktails are brought back down to earth in a more casual and relaxed pub-like atmosphere. Brought to us by the team behind Jungle and Bingó — two of Reykjavík’s finest cocktail spots, each with its own distinct vibe — Daisy offers its own bespoke mixes alongside timeless classics. They also have a nice menu of simple-but-superb pub grub and their kitchen is open until closing. Best of both worlds! RX