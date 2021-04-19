From Iceland — Poll: Centre Party Disappearing; Left-Greens And Conservatives See Support Rise

Photo by Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org

The Centre Party is on the verge of polling low enough to not gain any seats in Parliament if elections were held today, a new poll conducted by Maskína for Stöð 2, Vísir and Bylgjan shows.

According to the results, the Independence Party still has the most support of any party, at 23.8%. This is up from 21.8% during last month’s poll.

Where other parties in the ruling coalition are concerned, the Progressives went from 10.9% to 11.1%, and the Left-Greens went from 13.2% to 15.2% during the same period of time.

Meanwhile, in the opposition parties, the Social Democrats went from 13.7% to 12.8%; the Pirate Party went from 12.1% to 11.5%; and the Reform Party went from 12.1% to 11.1%. Two opposition parties—the Centre Party and the People’s Party—are currently in danger of losing their parliamentary seats, having gone from 6.1% to 5.3% and 4.4% to 5%, respectively.

One party that does not yet have a parliamentary seat but is all but certain to run this autumn, the Socialist Party, went from 5.7% to 4.1% between polls.

For more on who these individual parties are, refer to Grapevine’s handy guide on Iceland’s Parliament and its parties.

