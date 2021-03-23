From Iceland — Lava From Geldingadalur Is The Most Primitive Iceland Has Seen In 7000 Years

Photo by Art Bicnick

Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, professor of geophysics, has spoken about the results of the research done on the lava flowing from Geldingadalur and states that is it very exciting, Vísir reports.

The results of the studies conducted show that the lava that is emerging from the volcano is likely the most primitive lava the surface of Iceland has seen for over 7,000 years.

Exciting times to be a geologist

On Bítin á Bylgjan this morning, Magnús said “This is very similar to what happens on the ocean ridges and then the measurements show that the recording depth is maybe 17 to 20 kilometres. Then we’re under the earth’s crust, it came straight up from there.

“This also means that this is different than in the main volcano in Grímsvötn and Katla because of that or Hekla or something else where there is a magma chamber in the earth’s crust where the magma accumulates and changes a little and is shaped.”

Long lasting or over before we know it?

When asked how long the eruption will last, Magnús said that it was hard to know. He did however mention that most eruptions tend to last quite a long time.

He went on to say that this situation could be different as this eruption was small, stable and the magma was deep.

“There is a certain probability that this should not continue for a long time. But as you hear, I do not know this, I am looking at these chances, “said Magnús.

