From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Gróa, Gugusar, Soffía & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

As Justin Timberlake sang in NSYNC’s chart-topping single, it’s gonna be May — and it is! Welcoming warmer weather, more sunlight, and a seasonal buzz in the capital, we at the Grapevine are preparing for our bi-weekly publication calendar. Starting May 9, dear readers won’t have to wait a whole month for our issues. Isn’t that nice? If this list contains too many words for you, consider checking out our abridged version, presented by the talented Salóme Katrín and produced by Iceland Music. Oh, and don’t forget to subscribe to our playlist.

Digital Ísland — eh plan?

Released April 18

A coming-of-age ritual for every young Icelander with a driver’s license is the quintessential, aimless drive around town. You might take a trip down Laugavegur, check up one of the million ice cream shops, and end it with a late-night heart-to-heart at Grótta. Digital Ísland manages to capture that youthful trial in the trio’s latest single “eh plan?” under the guise of a club-stomping beat. JB

Kári The Attempt & RAKEL — Crying

Released April 23

Friendship duo Kári and Rakel have started an incredible stride since the release of their debut single “I don’t know who you are”. Right off the bat, this RnB-influenced bedroom gem posits the question, “When was the last time you saw me crying?” Cool and collected, the duo is set to release their album later this May. JB

Soffía — Redwing

Released April 25

Alternative country artist Soffía is probably not singing about the shoe brand, but like the boots, her track is built to last. Co-written by local Pétur Ben, “Redwing” is affable and emotional. It’s a perfect start to a Sunday morning. Featured on the recording are artists Fríða Dís and Iceland’s most-wanted drummer Magnús Trygvason Eliassen. The four-piece comes together wonderfully on the track for a wholly enjoyable listening experience. JB

Gróa — ugh / beauty tips

Released April 30

In addition to their latest single, Riot grrl, punk trio Gróa announced their signing to One Little Independent label. Bringing their charming mischief, “ugh / beauty tips” sees the group stray away from their DIY imprint onto a heavier, more hardcore soundscape.. Always the artist to experiment, Gróa’s recent signing will hopefully be a boon to their creative progression. JB

Gugusar — REYKJAVÍKURKVÖLD

Released May 2

After moving to Denmark, winner of the 2024 Grapevine Music Award for Best Live Act gugusar seems no signs of slowing down her forceful music career. Releasing “the poppiest” single she’s ever written, gugusar is a one-woman production house. “REYKJAVÍKURKVÖLD” is an endless barrage of electronic disco beats and dance-infused stabs all conjuring up a perfect night in Reykjavík. JB