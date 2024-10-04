From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: CYBER, Dr. Gunni & More

Photo by Ágústa Ýr (@iceicebabyspice)

Dear reader, there’s a new issue of the Grapevine out on the streets of Reykjavík (and its neighbouring towns, and in select Króna stores outside the capital area). Among the music articles you may find are an interview with electronic duo CYBER and their latest release SAD :’(, a look at Lúpína’s sophomore record MARGLYTTA, and much more. Notwithstanding the rest of the paper’s fascinating topics, such as the cover feature on Iceland’s participation in the space race. See you next November!

Jónbjörn — Gárur

Released September 20

Jónbjörn has participated in the Icelandic electronic music scene for a while as an artist and the founder of the ambitious electronica-focused label LaGaffe Tales. His debut LP Gárur explores organic textures and soundscapes, colourfully displaying electronic grooves and hypnotic rhythms. Touching on a wealth of different electronica genres, such as deep house, and downtempo, the album is solidly bound by a love from dance music. JB

Dr. Gunni — Er ekki bara búið að vera gaman?

Released September 27

It’s been years since punk icon Dr. Gunni established Iceland’s national consciousness, catering to old and young alike with his child-oriented “Prumpufólkið” (The Farting People). But behind Dr. Gunni’s artiststry lies more than simple novelty farting jokes. His latest album Er ekki bara búið að vera gaman? tackles both light and serious issues like immigration on “Faðir Abraham”. Rooted in an independent and lively spirit, the artist’s latest release evokes sounds of bands such as The Pixies and Talking Heads, while keeping things idiosyncratically Dr. Gunni. JB

Cyber — SAD :’(

Released October 4

Imagine a Greek-style amptitheatre where two self-obsessed and paranoid teenagers are constantly trying to navigate the difficult emotions associated with growing up. However far-fetched it might sound, this is the foundational setting of electronic duo CYBER’s latest album SAD :’(. While working on the album, members Salka Valsdóttir and Joe reminisced on their awkward — and awful — years as teenagers, working from the well of 00’s-influenced music. JB

Oyama — Painted Image

Released October 4

Waking up from a 10-year long slumber party, shoegaze band Oyama is out with their second single of their forthcoming October album. “Painted Image” describes the frustration of interpersonal relationships — what is reality, and what’s a image painted inside your head? Sublime as always, the song sees Oyama’s energy levels spike during the onset of the chorus. JB