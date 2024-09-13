From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Teitur Magnússon, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Oyama & More

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

It is. The freakin’. Weekend. So take a break from staring at the screen pretending to do work, pop your earphones in, and check out our new music picks. We’ve got Oyama’s smokin’ new single, some string strokes and strums from zen-pop grand master Teitur, and a short taster from Oscar-winning Joker appreciator Hildur Guðna. Enjoy!

Teitur Magnússon — Barn

Released September 9

Iceland’s very own folk hero Teitur Magnússon has a special relationship with his guitar. With just a few picks, strokes and strums, he manages to transform Ragnar Bjarnason’s 1971 croon into a bright, folky rendition. Based on the words of 20th-century poet Steinn Steinarr, Teitur proves that Steinn’s poetry is eternal. JB

Hildur Guðnadóttir — There Is No Joker

Released September 9

With a title akin to a certain Magritte painting, Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir reveals the first piece of her upcioming Joker soundtrack sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. Pressing play, I was saddened by its length, which barely reaches two minutes. But seeing as Hildur is only a Tony away from becoming an EGOT winner and I haven’t even GOT an E, I don’t think I’m in a position to complain. JB

Kristófer Hlífar — Ferðalag

Released September 12

Ferðalagi is FÍH alum Kristofer Hlífar’s first foray as a solo artist. Specialising in electric guitar, Kristófer is joined by a host of talented instrumentalists performing his takes on jazz-funk fusion. Gleeful and fun, Kristófer’s subject material includes the decline of the local corner shop, online scams and Gísli Marteinn. JB

Oyama — Cigarettes

Released September 12

Who said shoegaze is dead? Well, partner, you are so wrong. Back from a long slumber, indie-rock quintet Oyama released their latest track, even premiering it right here at the Grapevine. Positively lethargic and melodically melancholic, Cigarettes presents the band’s distinctive laid-back disposition. With a new album in the works, Oyama have sights set on an October release. JB

Kónguló & Rakel — Don’t Give Up On Me

Released September 13

Herdís Stefánsdóttir, aka Kónguló, recently finished scoring M. Night Shyamalan’s picture I, keeping her collaboration with the famed director ongoing since the 2023 Knock At The Cabin. Plot twist! Herdís also makes time in her busy schedule to explore her interest in popular music. Joined by artist RAKEL, Don’t Give Up On Me is delicate yet powerful and leaves us wanting more. JB

Subscribe to our New Music Friday Spotify playlist here.