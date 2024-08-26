From Iceland — Track By Track: TRPTYCH’s Ajna Invites Listeners On A Journey 

Photo by Courtesy of the artist

The solo project of Daníel Þorsteinsson of Maus and Sometime fame, TRPTYCH has gone from strength to strength since its conception in 2015, releasing a steady stream of dark electronic sounds that manage to build and organise into immersive worlds. With Ajna (released July 7), Daníel channels primal energies to craft a soundtrack to your next out-of-body experience. The artist guided us through the release, track by track.

<a href="https://trptych.bandcamp.com/album/ajna-2">Ajna by TRPTYCH</a>

Invitation

This song is an invitation to the hidden realms of existence. That the rest of the album represents. Come with us to the beautiful unseen world, or stay in your comfort zone, you choose, come if and when you are ready.

Eden

You are curious, the curtains have been lifted and you accepted the invitation and walked in. Something is happening, it is definitely beautiful, but is it dangerous? Could it be fun? It’s definitely going to be a journey. Welcome to Eden.

Oval

Oval is a very important song on the album, it tells the story of all the amazing strong magic women that society was afraid of, and who were accused of doing witchcraft and burnt, hanged or drowned. First there is love, but also deep sorrow and pain; she is strong and almost breaking. Then she takes back her essence and reminds herself how truly powerful she is. Sara María Forynja is amazing on it — it is definitely one of the most emotional and beautiful vocal performances I have heard and felt in a very long time.

Værð

A gentle conversation between the handpan that is connected straight to the source and the heavenly voice of the mother, Bachan Kaur. That woman has so much kindness in her heart and soul and it shines through in this song. It feels like we are in the womb, sometimes the sounds are damp and deep — even chaotic at times — and you don’t know what is going on but it’s always safe, you just wobble in the water.



Spectrum turns to white

The brightness of being born, being joyful, happy, emotional and just growing up as a person.

Kala

We are being brought to another worldly place — not by force, but with powers and love of supernatural beings. It is necessary to make a change in your life. It’s time to “die” to be reborn. Death here doesn’t mean literal death, but more like change and waking up.

Mirage

We have now entered a place where we don’t know what way is up or down, dry or wet, good or bad. An absolute dream world, Mysticism of the Middle East. Even the genie has arrived, it’s so trippy you can’t even stand up.

Sunrise

Sunrise is the light at the end of the tunnel. The beauty of waking up on a new day. It represents hope and reminds us of the beauty in whatever we are going through. May it be good or bad, we are always learning something.

Cosmos

But when Sunrise tells us about the beauty around us and our personal experiences. Cosmos shows us that we are only a tiny fraction of sand in the vastness of the universe.

Pure pure water

Water is life, we are nothing without water, water is everything, water is what binds us together with vibrations and energy.

Punarjanmam

Is about the moment you discover that being alive is truly amazing — like tasting a melon or a pineapple for the first time, splashing water on our faces and realising how truly magical life and being alive is.

Shambhala

A hidden paradise. This song makes me want to go on a treasure hunt and travel to ancient realms.

Moonlit

In the moonlight, our true selves come out and we welcome it. Be who you were meant to be without masks or filters. Show your true self, whatever or whoever that may be.

A Dream Within a Dream

Sometimes reality feels like a dream within a dream within a dream. What is real, does it matter?

The End is the Beginning

It all ends to start again. A new beginning, the cycle of life and death.

Read more about Icelandic music here.