From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: FM Belfast, Ghostigital, RÁN & Páll Óskar, And More

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

OK. You’ve got your tent, the beer’s in the fridge, and you’ve got all the essentials for a happy Merchant’s Day weekend: alcohol, Treo, and not a care in the world. If there’s ever a time to throw out your smartphone and leave all your fucks at home, now’s the time for it. Start your car and get your ass to a festival of your choice (there’s plenty to choose from). Or just stay in town and make good use of the supposed sunshine in the coming days. Whatever your choice, here are five tracks to get you through the weekend.

Kleer — Astral EP

Released July 26

If you’ve been sleeping on Kleer, it’s time to wake up. This EDM artist is definitely one to watch, seeing as he’s only 18 years old and shows great promise. Hell, he delivers on that promise, and then some. Active since 2022, the two-track Astral EP perfectly encapsulates Kleer’s focus. Whereas “Astral” is a more ambient track, lacking a gritty punch, the track “Will You Miss Me” delivers an unexpected blow to the senses. Exciting and alluring, Kleer is a name you should remember. JB

RÁN & Páll Óskar – Gleðivíma

Released July 26

Musician Margrét Rán is a busy one. Original member of synthpop group Vök, one third of the legendary GusGus, Margrét has now found herself kickstarting her solo career as RÁN with no other than Páll Óskar. Written as this year’s annual Pride track, “Gleðivíma” (Euphoria) is a celebration of all things queer — while stirring up a fun party. JB

FM Belfast — Útihátíð

Released July 27

There’s not enough good things to say about FM Belfast, a band which so very confidently dominated the sound of the2010s party scene. Never one to back down from a challenge, FM Belfast clash head on with the quintessential camping-and-passing-out-in-a-ditch Merchant’s Weekend banger “Útihátíð”. Originally released by Greifarnir in 1990, FM Belfast do away with the original “ball” sound, swapping kitschy instruments with cool synths and breakbeat elements. JB

Ghostigital — laus skrúfa

Released July 31

Ghostigital, comprised of OG punk Einar Örn Benediktsson and Curver Thoroddsen, are back with a brand new track in nine years. Influenced by PC Music “laus skrúfa” is a masterfully assorted collection of strangely timed synthesiser steps, with Einar performing his idiosyncratic, anxious spoken-word routine. Often replicated, seldom perfected, Ghostigital are a truly unique group. JB

Steinunn & Þorsteinn Einarsson — Á köldum kvöldum

Released August 2

Steinunn Jónsdóttir (Amabadama, Daughters of Reykjavík) continues her exploration of dub and reggae with her latest track, “Á köldum kvöldum” (“during cold nights”). A particularly fitting name considering the atrocious summer we’re currently having. Joined by Þorsteinn Einarsson from Hjálmar and produced by Amabadama alum Gnúsi Yones, it’s a mellow track to finish off your night with. JB