Life In Pictures: A Day With Dodda Maggý Under An Opal Moon

Dodda Maggý is an Icelandic multimedia artist and musician who has received wide critical acclaim for her hypnotic, swirling compositions of scanned opal gemstones. We shadowed her during several days of teaching, scanning, editing, composing, and the varied range of tasks her work requires.

“Generally I would say my life is full of oppositions,” says Dodda. “There are long hours of solitude in my studio, and then working with lots of different people, like when I’m teaching or working to materialise my work in different situations and places.”

“I’m constantly trying to find a balance between the highly ethereal internal world and the practical and material, “ she continues. “My works originate from dreams, daydreams, fantasy, hallucinations, and the invisible; then I have to go through painstaking process of transforming material to the digital realm. You can see the process of my work, from the very beginning, through months of transformation, before it reaches its final form.”