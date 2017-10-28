Life in Pictures: To Love Is To Hope

It’s not easy to free yourself from the constraints of modern life.

Singer-songwriter and troubadour Jélila Bouraoui is trying to learn just that. Travelling the world with the sole company of her instruments, her goal is to spread a positive message of love and hope everywhere she goes.

Jélila came to Iceland only for a couple of weeks, but she was instantly mesmerised. She saw in the country a potential for life in communion with nature. Her ultimate hope is that, through the medium of her music, people can reflect upon their true nature and potential to live a more fulfilling life and enjoy every minute of its singular beauty.