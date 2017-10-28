Life in Pictures: To Love Is To Hope

Life in Pictures: To Love Is To Hope

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 28, 2017

It’s not easy to free yourself from the constraints of modern life.

Singer-songwriter and troubadour Jélila Bouraoui is trying to learn just that. Travelling the world with the sole company of her instruments, her goal is to spread a positive message of love and hope everywhere she goes.

Jélila came to Iceland only for a couple of weeks, but she was instantly mesmerised. She saw in the country a potential for life in communion with nature. Her ultimate hope is that, through the medium of her music, people can reflect upon their true nature and potential to live a more fulfilling life and enjoy every minute of its singular beauty.

 

_BIC3569_by_bicnick
_BIC3578_by_bicnick
_BIC3580_by_bicnick
_BIC3590_by_bicnick
_BIC3858_by_bicnick
_BIC3597_by_bicnick
_BIC3603_by_bicnick
_BIC3615_by_bicnick
_BIC3612_by_bicnick
_BIC3619_by_bicnick
_BIC3626_by_bicnick
_BIC3645_by_bicnick
_BIC3658_by_bicnick
_BIC3761_by_bicnick
_BIC3782_by_bicnick
_BIC3795_by_bicnick
_BIC3584_by_bicnick
_BIC3853_by_bicnick
_BIC4010_by_bicnick
_BIC3099_by_bicnick
_BIC4232_by_bicnick
_BIC4229_by_bicnick
_BIC4014_by_bicnick
_BIC4019_by_bicnick
_BIC4024_by_bicnick
_BIC4039_by_bicnick
_BIC4074_by_bicnick