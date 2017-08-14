The Champion

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a champion looks like? Ari Bragi Kárason set the Icelandic record for 100m sprint in July, coming in at 10.51s, thereby beating the previous record of 10,52s which he set in 2016. As if that wasn’t enough, Ari Bragi is also considered one of Iceland’s best trumpet players. He has recorded with artists such as Sigur Rós, Norah Jones, Jeff “Tain” Watts and most recently with his own jazz band, Melismetiq. Be sure to check out Melismetiq’s performance and CD release at The Reykjavík Jazz Festival on August 12th. We hear it’s going to be jazz-tastic.

Ari Bragi likes to start his day at a coffeehouse… where he organises his day over a cup of coffee. The Jazz star heads to the studio. It’s early, Ari Bragi is the first at the studio. Preparing his instrument. Ari Bragi says it’s important that he practice the trumpet every day and maintain the instrument. Ari Bragi shows a mark on his lips that he got from years of playing the trumpet. Just a little bit of piano playing, too. Heading to a family brunch. Not a moment wasted: Ari Bragi is a busy man. Soon enough Ari Bragi’s mother and younger brother join him for a delicious and well-balanced meal at Bergson. Training time at Kaplakriki. Cheering is important and fun! Ari Bragi preparing for a 100m race at Kaplakriki. The camera ready for action… And we’re off! Ari Bragi in the lead… …and surprise! Iceland’s fastest man wins the race! Ari Bragi was unhappy with his start… …but of course, a happy champion celebrates his victory. Repping Adidas: In the evening, Ari Bragi hosted the 10km Adidas race award ceremony. Ari Bragi attends to the winner of the 10km Adidas race. Posing with the prizes.