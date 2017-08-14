The Champion

Published August 14, 2017
Ever wonder what a day in the life of a champion looks like? Ari Bragi Kárason set the Icelandic record for 100m sprint in July, coming in at 10.51s, thereby beating the previous record of 10,52s which he set in 2016. As if that wasn’t enough, Ari Bragi is also considered one of Iceland’s best trumpet players. He has recorded with artists such as Sigur Rós, Norah Jones, Jeff “Tain” Watts and most recently with his own jazz band, Melismetiq. Be sure to check out Melismetiq’s performance and CD release at The Reykjavík Jazz Festival on August 12th. We hear it’s going to be jazz-tastic.