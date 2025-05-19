From Iceland — Pylsuspjall*: Fanfest Edition

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

We spoke to a few gamers visiting town

*Pylsuspjall: 1. Hot dog chat 2. A brief conversation held with strangers holding sausages

Welcome to our revival of Pylsuspjall, a Grapevine feature in which we accost strangers at the Bæjarins Beztu hot dog stand and ask them questions. This time we hit the town late on a Saturday night, looking for folks donning lanyards — a quick indicator of those attending EVE Fanfest — and met a group that plays together, some of whom were in Iceland for the first time or even meeting each other for the first time.

What’s your name?

Chris (second from the right).

How old are you?

28.

Where are you from?

The UK.

How do you like Iceland?

It’s very nice, yeah. I’m coming back in 60 days, me and my partner are coming back. I didn’t want to bring him and subject him to the EVE players, he’s not a gamer. So we’re just going to come back and do the sights.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

Oh, the crispy onions. The crispy onions are so good.

What’s your name?

Sim (on the right).

How old are you?

37.

Where are you from?

Singapore.

How do you like Iceland?

I love it. The place is beautiful. I’ve come for Fanfest, and I’m meeting a lot of friends, and this is my first time meeting all my alliances.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

The crispy onions. This is my fourth one!

What’s your name?

Josh.

How old are you?

30.

Where are you from?

The UK.

How do you like Iceland?

It’s beautiful! It’s just great.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

Whatever the shit is on top!