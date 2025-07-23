From Iceland — The Haul: Cravings, Giggles & A Little Balance

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine The Internet

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

This time, we reached out to art director and photographer Yiwei Li. “Here’s a bunch of fun little things I found — some to make you laugh, some to make you drool, and some to keep your body happy while you enjoy it all,” Yiwei tells us. “It’s a small reminder that life’s about the mix: a bit of humour, a lot of flavour, and just enough health to keep the party going.”



1. Fat Cat sauce — I really like the whole branding and how fun the words they created — 1.200 ISK, available from Melabúðin, Hagamel 39, 107 Reykjavík

​​ 2. Black ice cream — Licorice coating with strawberry ice cream is my absolute favourite. At Ísbúð Vesturbæjar, you can get a licorice coating, a charcoal waffle cone, and strawberry ice cream. It looks all black on the outside, but one bite shows that sweet pink inside — such a fun, tasty little surprise — 500-900 ISK, available from Ísbúð Vesturbæjar, multiple locations



3. Glass Fermentation Set by Kilner — This fermentation jar has an automatic air release system, making it safer and easier for you to prepare fermented foods — 8.900 ISK, available from Kokka, Laugavegur 47, 101 Reykjavík

4. Murmur scarf by Ýrúrari — This scarf has a bunch of big mouths on it. I think it is really fun and related to eating — 24.843 ISK, at yrurari.myshopify.com

5. Sex in the Sagas by Óttar Guðmundsson — Profound, and sometimes humourous, exploration of what Iceland’s oldest literature can tell us about sex in the old days — 3.999 ISK, available at Penninn Eymundsson, multiple locations

6. Aery Fig Leaf hand cream — This hand cream has a wonderfully fresh, herbal scent that’s both pleasant and uniquely distinctive — 2.790 ISK, available at Nomad, Frakkastígur 8F or nomadstore.is

7. A mug by Studio Allsber — Studio Allsber’s products are always characterised by uneven lines, playfulness, and constant experimentation — 6.990 ISK, available at Mikado, Hafnatorg or mikado.store

8. Iittala Oiva Toikka pillow case — I really love this product line from Iittala — it’s full of playful fruit patterns and cheerful colours — 4.990 ISK (but currently 50% off!) available at Ibudin, Kringlan 8, 103 Reykjavík or ibudin.is

9. Le Pain des Fleurs Organic onion crispbread — Delicious flavour of cooked and lightly caramelised onions, clean ingredients (corn flour, rice flour, onion powder, sea salt), no added sugars, and gluten-free. Most importantly, it’s super delicious — 799 ISK, available at Netto, multiple locations

10. ÖGONLOCKSMAL duvet cover set — You’re really not sure if this set by Hannah Wilcox is patterned with flowers or scrambled eggs — 2.990 ISK (currently on sale), available at IKEA, Kauptún 4, 210 Garðabær or ikea.is

Yiwei is known for her fascination with lines, colours, and little houses. Follow her on Instagram @stocktoon to see for yourself

Visit the Grapevine store here.