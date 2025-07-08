From Iceland — The Haul: This List Is Downtown Rat Approved

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine The Internet

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

This time, it’s actor and comedian Villi Neto — yep, that guy from basically every ad you’ve seen lately and a regular face on the Icelandic New Year’s comedy sketch Áramótaskaupið. Oh, and he released an album last year, too. Sardines, vinyl, fancy shoes — read on to see what made it into his shopping bag.



1. Smoke and Musk candle from Earl of East at Nomad — I love this shop in Laugavegur, a shop with the classic “trinkets and knick knacks”, always get great service and they got the best candles, but this one from Earl of East is my favourite — 8.490 ISK, available at Nomad, Frakkastígur 8F or nomadstore.is

​​2. Viltrox AF 28mm f/4,5 Lens for Fuji X from Reykjavík Foto — I’ve been eyeing this lens for quite some time now, I’ve been picking up my photography after many years in slumber, and it’s just so fun! It’s dangerous for me to walk in at Reykjavík Foto, the people working there know their stuff and they’ve got a really nice variety of all things photography related — 18.990 ISK, available at Reykjavík Foto, Laugavegur 178 or reykjavikfoto.is



3. Crispy Chilli in Oil from Dai Phat Asian Supermarket — Love this shop! I always end up buying way too much food and food-related items over there, the Sriracha with extra garlic (or was it onion?) is also a winner. If there are enoki mushrooms I’m taking some. And Gochujang. And whatever instant noodles catch my eye! — about 800 ISK, available from Dai Phat Asian Supermarket, Faxafeni 14, 108 Reykjavík

4. Icelandic translation of Døde sjæle synger ikke from Forlagið bókabuð in Grandi — This is more wishful thinking towards the future, I’m waiting on this translation, this is my favourite Scandi noir book series, and the first four Danish movies are also fantastic. I recommend the whole Department Q book series, they’ve been translated into English — 3.490 ISK, available from Forlagið, Fiskislóð 39 or forlagid.is

5. Tinned fish at Hyalin specialty grocery store on Skólavörðustígur — Best place for high-quality olive oil, pasta, and so much more. This is another one of those stores where I walk out with more than I intended to buy — about 1.000 ISK, available from Hyalin, Skólavörðustígur 4a

6. Vinyls at Góði Hirðirinn — For fresh vinyls, I go to either 12 Tónar or Lucky Records. But if I’m looking to find a hidden gem and I’ve got time, I go to Góði Hirðirinn—you can find vinyls in pristine condition for 1.000 ISK or less. They’ve also got an insane selection of used books, for prices that had me asking the staff if they were being real or had forgotten a zero — about 1.000 ISK, available from Góði Hirðirinn, Köllunarklettsvegur 1 or godihirdirinn.is

7. Loake leather shoes at Kormákur & Skjöldur — I’ve been thinking of getting some good leather shoes recently and have had my eye on these. My grandmother says I’m a “skóböðull”, which is true, but I tend to be good at preserving good shoes, my sneakers are a whole other story. Might get something for my dad while I’m there — 44.900 ISK, available from Kormákur & Skjöldur, Laugavegur 29 or herrafataverslun.is

8. Two flower bouquets from Blómatorgið — You know I can’t end this without buying some flowers for my mom and my girlfriend, even my sister, if she’s in Reykjavík and not doing something cool in Copenhagen — prices vary, available from Blómatorgið, Hringbraut 33

