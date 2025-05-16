From Iceland — The Haul: A Splash Of Pastel

Photo by Art Bicnick

This time, we’re peeking into the shopping cart of abstract artist and art teacher Jaclyn Poucel Árnason. Jaclyn swapped the U.S. for Akranes, where she lives with her husband and two kids. Pastels dominate both her “soulful abstracts” and her shopping list, but with an occasional splash of colour! “Some of my favourite things to do are curate lists and shops,” says Jaclyn.

1. Adidas Gazelle Indoor Clear Mint/Solar Orange — Everything at Húrra could come home with me, but I especially am in love with colourful sneakers — and these are waiting patiently (sort of) in my shopping cart — 19.992 ISK, available from Húrra, multiple locations or hurra.is

​​2. Check Wool Jute rug by Ferm Living — A good rug can bring a space new life. This checked one is so cosy! — 49.000 ISK, available from Epal, multiple locations or epal.is

3. SAGE uniques top by Sage by Saga Sif — I have followed her brand for a while now, and I think she always makes such beautifully artistic pieces. This new collection is stunning, especially the colours. I would love to have this top in my closet — 44.490 ISK, available from Sage by Saga Sif at sagebysagasif.is

4. DeLonghi La Specilalista Opera espresso coffee machine — I’m a coffee lover, to be sure. I’ve had my eye on a machine like this for years, and it would definitely elevate my at-home iced coffee routine — 149.995 ISK, available from Rafland, Síðumúli 2 or rafland.is

5. Arum portable lamp by Ferm Living in orange — I can’t help myself when it comes to lamps — especially portable, rechargeable ones I can carry around the house. This colour is “chef’s kiss” — anything rusty orange immediately catches my eye! — 27.900 ISK, available from Epal, multiple locations or epal.is

6. 66 North Askja fleece sweater — The colours and texture mix so well on this pullover, and I’m always on the lookout for items like this to throw on when I go for walks to the playground with my family — 25.000 ISK, available from 66 North, multiple locations or 66north.com

7. FÍFA dress in pastel green by KRÓSK — It’s a must-buy for the upcoming wedding guest season. It’s the perfect dress and so flattering on so many body types. I love everything she makes — 38.900 ISK, available from KRÓSK, Kirkjubraut 54, Akranes or krosk.is

8. Kinfolk Travel coffee table book — Travelling is a huge part of my life. Having lived in five different countries, I am always purchasing travel books, and this one is so perfectly aesthetic to display in the home and to pick up for ideas on slow travel — something that has become more common in my life since having kids — 6.300 ISK, available from Epal, multiple locations or epal.is

