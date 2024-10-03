From Iceland — A Window Of Opportunity

A Window Of Opportunity

Published October 3, 2024

A Window Of Opportunity
Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha / The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time

Continuing the “two (or more) words for the price of one!” deal from our last Word of the Issue column, this week’s pick is another beloved and classic compound word. And it’s a timely one — you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this word for the next few weeks, before it goes more or less dormant until Spring.  

Have you ever woken up to the sun shining through your window, with a seemingly beautiful day just a pane of glass away? You bounce out of bed, excited to head out into this nice-looking day. You get dressed in some light clothing and go outside — then BAM. You’re hit by a wave of biting cold. You’ve been tricked! You trudge back inside to collect a hat and some wool.  

You’re not alone in this experience. In fact, it’s such a common experience in Iceland that there’s a term for it: gluggaveður 

To break it down, gluggi is a word for window in Icelandic, which comes directly from the Old Norse. Veður means weather, taken from the Old Norse veðr. Put them together, and you get gluggaveður, or “window weather” — the term for weather that looks nice through a window, but isn’t at all nice once you’re outdoors. 

As we’re now entering gluggaveður season, there are two paths forward for using this word. One, when hit by that unexpected gust of freezing wind, you can now complain about the gluggaveður! You know exactly what to say when you’re deceived by a sunny, warm-looking day that’s anything but. Secondly — and this is how I try to think of it — you can talk happily about the gluggaveður from behind the safety of a window. 

And now for an extra-credit section: window, in English, actually is a compound word stemming from Old Norse too! Vindauga, vind(r) + auga, is wind + eye. An eye to the wind! It’s almost too perfect. 

With a new window of opportunity to talk about wind, windows, and weather, you’re all set. So go forth and enjoy the gluggaveður. 

Learn more Icelandic words hér.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Life
Articles
A Side Gig In A Big Rig: Baldur Keeps On Truckin’

A Side Gig In A Big Rig: Baldur Keeps On Truckin’

by

Life
Articles
The Haul: More Than Enough Film Buff Stuff

The Haul: More Than Enough Film Buff Stuff

by

Life
Articles
The Augury Of The Great Auk: The Discovery Of Man-Made Extinction

The Augury Of The Great Auk: The Discovery Of Man-Made Extinction

by

Life
Articles
Please Don’t Leave: Suicide Awareness Is All The Rage During Yellow September

Please Don’t Leave: Suicide Awareness Is All The Rage During Yellow September

by

Life
Articles
Do Shit: Pass As An Icelander

Do Shit: Pass As An Icelander

by

Life
Articles
Iceland Is Reputed To Be Happy And Safe. So Why Is Violent Crime On The Rise?

Iceland Is Reputed To Be Happy And Safe. So Why Is Violent Crime On The Rise?

by

Show Me More!