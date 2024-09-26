From Iceland — The Haul: More Than Enough Film Buff Stuff

Published September 26, 2024

September is cinema season in Reykjavík as the annual RIFF film festival rolls into town. From a stamp card for multiple trips to Iceland’s top art house cinema to a photo book about a decomposing horse, here are some objects of desire for all the cinephiles out there.

1. Bíó Paradís Stamp Card
8.990 ISK for five screenings, 35.990 ISK for a year pass, available at Bíó Paradís, Hverfisgata 56

2. Ariete Pop machine XL – Retro
19.995 ISK, available at ht.is

3. Rokk í Reykjavík Poster
5.083 ISK, available at shop.grapevine.is

4. Hlynur Pálmason – Harmljóð um hest
14.999 ISK, available at Penninn Eymundsson, various locations

5. Library membership (to borrow DVDs)
3.060 ISK, available at Reykjavík City Library, Tryggvagata 15

6. RIFF Festival Pass
8.490 ISK-23.580 ISK, available from riff.is

7. Samsung LSP7T The Premiere 4K UHD Laser Projector
499.995 ISK, available from Elko, various locations

8. BLÅHUVA Blackout Curtains
8.490 ISK, available at Ikea

