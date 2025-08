From Iceland — New In Town: Hafnar🟨, Garg Bookstore, Lángos Vagninn, Lóla

Photo by The Reykjav铆k Grapevine

If you missed our recent print issues, here are some new spots in town you might not know about.

L谩ngos Vagninn聽

Tryggvagata 19 (harbour-side entrance), 101 Reykjav铆k

Opening hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 11:00-17:00聽

Nestled on the sea-facing front of Kolaporti冒, a singular food truck stands steady. This is L谩ngos Vagninn, offering delicious Hungarian street food to all passersby. Most traditionally, a l谩ngos consists of fried dough topped with garlicky sour cream and cheese. But co-founder and accomplished chef Bernadett has used the l谩ngos palette to present new flavours 鈥 from barbecue to a strawberries-and-Nutella dessert l谩ngos, plus they even offer a vegan option! Alongside partner Zs贸fia, the two are bringing the tastes of Hungary to Iceland. ISH聽

hafnar馃煥 (hafnar.showcase)聽

Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjav铆k

Opening hours: if you鈥檙e there, it鈥檚 open!聽

Lurking inside Tryggvagata 17 is a vibrant world of art 鈥 in Hafnarh煤s, the City Art Museum, and hafnar.haus, the collective art hub. With over 250 artists creating inside hafnar.haus, curator Leeni Laasfeld tells us this new window gallery emerged from thinking 鈥渋f only the people on the street could see what鈥檚 happening behind these walls.鈥 Now, we have a window in! Literally! hafnar馃煥 is a new gallery space, a window on the outer wall of the building, with the hallmark hafnar.haus yellow catching your eye and inviting you to stare.聽聽

Garg bookstore聽

Hofsvallagata 16, 101 Reykjav铆k

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 13:00 to 16:00.聽聽

Nestled to the right of the Hofsvallagata 16 corner is Garg bookstore鈥檚 new space. Twins Helga D枚gg 脫lafsd贸ttir and Alma Mj枚ll 脫lafsd贸ttir run the small shop teeming with feminist, queer, self-published and secondhand books. Helga D枚gg noticed a sparsity of neighbourhood shops and decided to create one. Curated from personal collections, gifts from Helga D枚gg鈥檚 teachers in Estonia, donations, and through outreach to Icelandic artists, Garg is a space where you can get books not sold anywhere else.聽聽ISH

L贸la聽

Tryggvagata 11, 101 Reykjav铆k

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 17:30-23:00; Friday & Saturday, 17:30-23:45

Rising out of the old spot of Anna J贸na is a new lady: L贸la. Led by chef Sigur冒ur Laufdal, this new restaurant is mainly influenced by Italian cuisine. Siggi Lauf is known for his award-winning OTO on Hverfisgata, but in this new spot he鈥檚 coupling traditional Italian with his own experiments and imagination. This corner spot has grand windows and extravagant lamps 鈥 and, did we mention there鈥檚 a cinema located inside? ISH聽

Reykjav铆k changes pretty fast. If you don鈥檛 stop to read our New In Town once in a while, you could miss it.