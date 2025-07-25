From Iceland — New In Town: Elliði, RÝMD, La Boutique Design Gallery, Starbucks

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Supplied

If you missed our recent print issues, here are some new spots in town you might not know about.

Elliði

Rafstöðvarvegur 10, 110 Reykjavík

Opening hours: 11:00-17:00, Tuesday to Sunday

Stefán Melsted, founder of Reykjavík’s Snaps and Kastrup, recently opened Elliði at Elliðaárstöð. Located in beautiful Elliðaárdalur, one can enjoy avocado toast, soup, cake, coffee, and more at this new coffeehouse. Elliði’s space has large windows, so it is bright and warm while also letting parents bring kids to play on (what Stefán calls “the city’s best playground”) while they enjoy their lunch. And, if that’s not already enough to convince you, the coffeehouse operates a gallery space within the shop, so you can check out some art while you visit. ISH

RÝMD

Völvufell 13-21, 111 Reykjavík

Opening hours: check @rymd_iua on Instagram for upcoming events.

RÝMD, located in Breiðholt, has held different projects over the years. It began as a bakery, and was the Living Art Museum’s space (before their relocation to the Marshall House). The spot has most recently been a creative space for Iceland University of the Arts students, and is now reopening with a new team! The space held a five-hour opening event in mid-June, presenting music, textile art, video works, and more. On June 28, RÝMD will be holding a zine fair. Don’t just stay in 101, break out of downtown to support this new artist-run space. ISH

La Boutique Design Gallery

Mýrargata 18, 101 Reykjavík

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11:00-18:00, Saturday 11:00-16:00

The design store La Boutique Design offers a variety of European, mainly French, home products. Owner Maxime Sauvageon has been supporting artists’ solo shows in the shop since spring 2024, but has recently taken the next step. The shop transformed the first floor into an exhibition space and, on June 26, opened a group show. Over 20 artists have come together to exhibit 60 different works. The works are for sale, and include sculpture, painting, textiles, and more. The exhibition will run through August, and all design products and artworks are available for viewing on their website. ISH

Starbucks

Laugavegur 66 (another seems to be opening at Geirsgata 17 too)

Further progressing the depressing, enraging, and nauseating Disneyland-ification of Reykjavík, a Starbucks has opened up on Laugavegur. Although many Reykvíkingar are already planning to avoid this bright-green hellscape, I’d like to take this opportunity to list many nearby alternatives to this abomination for our non-local audience: Reykjavík Roasters, Kaktus Espresso Bar, Wake and Bake, Kaffibrennslan, Mokka Kaffi, Café Babalú, Kaffifélagið, Café Rosenberg, Kaffi Ó-le, Hygge, even goddamn Te og Kaffi. Let’s hope Starbucks has to find a plot in the graveyard of failed American chain experiments (beside Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Burger King, Krispy Kreme, Popeye’s, Papa John’s, Dairy Queen, Little Caesars…). ISH

