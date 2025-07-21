From Iceland — Just Sayings: Ég Kem Af Fjöllum

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time

All languages will have a few nonsensical phrases that are used completely seriously, and Icelandic is certainly no exception. We’ve covered these in the past, through a column called “Just Sayings.” This issue, we’re bringing it back.

Let’s catch you up to speed, as we haven’t published this column in over three years. Rúsínan í pylsuendanum, or “the raisin in the end of a hot dog,” refers to a pleasant surprise or something generally good. It functions the same way “the cherry on top” works, but if a cherry were a raisin and your sundae is…a hot dog. Close enough.

Then we’ve got að tefla við páfann, or “to play chess with the pope,” means to go number two, to poop, to take a shit. Because those two things are understandably comparable.

But now, for this issue’s phrase: Ég kem af fjöllum. This one means “I come from mountains.” Sometimes people add a modifier and say ég kem alveg af fjöllum, or “I come completely from mountains.”

Practically, this phrase is used when you walk into a situation unprepared. If you’ve ever felt clueless or confused, well, then you’ve come from the mountains! When an Icelander has no idea what’s happening, then it’s as if they just entered the situation by walking down from some mountains.

Next time you’re in a meeting and someone asks you a question you do not understand, þetta reddast. Give them a shrug and say you just came from the mountains.