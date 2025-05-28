From Iceland — Pylsuspjall*: How 'bout That Weather

Published May 28, 2025

*Pylsuspjall: 1. Hot dog chat 2. A brief conversation held with strangers holding sausages 

Welcome to our revival of Pylsuspjall, a Grapevine feature in which we accost strangers at the Bæjarins Beztu hot dog stand and ask them questions. 

What are your names? 

Karemis and Yovanni. 

How old are you? 

27.

Where are you from? 

Venezuela. 

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

K: He loves these hot dogs.  

Y: I think it’s the mustard. And the sausage. 

K: My mother loves the sausage too.  

Do you think summer is over? 

Y: I think last week was amazing, until yesterday, now it’s changing a lot. I don’t know, because the forecast says that next week is probably going to be very rainy. We hope it’s again like last week.  

What are your names? 

Serban and Robert.  

How old are you? 

27.

Where are you from? 

The Netherlands. 

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

[Each got two hot dogs “for the photo,” but we didn’t manage to ask what they liked about them.]  

Do you think summer is over? 

R: I mean, if it’s not raining, I’m okay with it.  

S: Yeah, we’re okay with it.  

What are your names? 

Becca and Zach. 

How old are you? 

25 and 27.  

Where are you from? 

The United States. 

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

Z: Oh my goodness. 

B: The crunchy on the bottom. 

Z: It’s got a nice little snap to it, it’s not dry. The sauce is fantastic. Can’t beat it.  

Do you think summer is over? 

Z: Today’s a lot windier.  

B: We were prepared. 

Z: We knew what Iceland’s weather was like.  

B: But we don’t know what a typical summer is like.  

Z: I mean, [summer] is definitely not over back home. 

