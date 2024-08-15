From Iceland — Word On The Street: Watcha Playing, Gamer?

Photo by Jóhannes Bjarki Bjarkason

Located by the Smáralind mall, Arena is a relaxed gaming complex and state-of-the-art arcade where gamers gather to catch a dub or take the L (hello, fellow teens! We’re young too!). The Grapevine visited on a rainy summer afternoon to ask why they game, and what they’re playing.

Tristan

Why do you play video games?

Just for the atmosphere, I usually play with my buddies to spend time with them. I mostly like playing FIFA Pro Clubs. It’s just fun and things can get a bit funny. We’re usually five to six playing at the same time. FIFA is probably my favourite game at the moment. I play football so that explains my interest. I imagine I could play for Arsenal.

Óskar

Why do you play video games?

Sometimes I have lonely nights. They help me escape reality, I think. I usually play Warzone, Call of Duty, Among Us, Fall Guys, stuff like that. It depends on which mood I’m in whether I want to play with others or on my own. If I’m in a good mood, I usually play with my friends. But if it’s 2am, and I’m feeling a bit lonely, I think it’s best to put on some music and play games. I’m currently playing Among Us.

Snæbjörn

Why do you play video games?

Just to chill out. It’s variety and action that brings me a sense of escapism. But I play mostly to chill out. World of Warcraft is probably the best game to chill out to.

I saw you playing Rocket League earlier. That’s not a very chill game.

No. But still, if you’re good enough and have played it enough, it’s pretty chill. I have a few hours under the belt and played in the Icelandic Rocket League division. I mostly like playing Valorant and Rocket League these days. But I’ve put my competitive Rocket League days behind me.

