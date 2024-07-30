From Iceland — The Haul: A Let’s-Get-Real Summer Shopping Guide

Photo by The internet

If you’re a regular GV reader, then 1) you’re clearly very smart and tasteful, and 2) you may have noticed this shopping column often acts as a proxy for our somewhat delicate, constantly evolving feelings about how the Icelandic summer is going.

There have been optimistic columns on the best open-toed sandals (yay!), beach bags (let’s go!), and placebo sunglasses (woo!). Then there’s been downbeat advice about all-weather garb (boo!) and indoor entertainment (fuck!).

But as the weeks wear on, those misty-eyed hopes for a solid stint of sun are slowly seeping out of us. I mean sure, we’ve had good days. It exceeded 20 degrees at one point, which was such a profound heatwave in this part of the world it made headlines. But those moments were fleeting. Maybe by next issue the winds will have changed, and we’ll have a sun lotion special for you. But for now, here’s some stuff to help you get through this shit.

1. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

4.599 ISK, available at Lucky Records, Rauðarárstígur 10

2. Flóki Icelandic Single Malt

12.990 ISK, available at Vinbúðin, various locations

3. NOW High-Potency Vitamin D 1000iu

2.098 ISK, available at Lyf & Heilsa, various locations

4. 2.2 litres of Goulash Soup

3.497 ISK, available at Kjötbúðin, Grensásvegi 48

5. Home-delivered groceries

Gird your wallet, and head to heimkaup.is, kronan.is, or netto.is

6. Heated Blanket

14.995 ISK, available from Heimilistaeki, Suðurlandsbraut 26

7. WOW+ Subscription

1.786 ISK per month, at wowpresentsplus.com

8. Waterproof Backpack

18.500 ISK, available from 66°North, Laugavegur 17

9. A ticket to Tenerife

From 16.271 ISK in August, available at flyplay.com