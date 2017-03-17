Mag
Happening This Weekend: Our Top Picks

Happening This Weekend: Our Top Picks

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published March 17, 2017

If you’re twiddling your thumbs, wondering what to do this weekend- fear not. Take a look at some of our picks for cultural events happening this weekend around Reykjavík. Art, music, and movies— there is something for everyone.

Friday:

“The Heroine” by Steingrímur Eyfjörð, 21:00, Hafnarborg

Steingrímur Eyfjörð presents a range of works from throughout his career, all which deal the female ideal. Though Steingrímur is, of course, a man, in this exhibit he examines the discourse on the woman as a symbol and the eternal tug of war between women’s multi-faceted reality and their image. This is not your typical male-paints-sexy-naked-female. No, rather he explores the image of the woman from mothers to heroines.

Saturday:

“More Is Beautiful” by Erró 10:00-22:00, Hafnarhús

Erró is a postmodern artist whose work is characteristically provocative and shocking, attacking not only politics but also social norms and standards. Reykjavík Art Museum: Hafnarhús is open everyday from 10:00 to 22:00.

“Danceoke”, 21:00, Húrra Bar

After getting your culture fix, why not try something a little less highbrow: “danceoke” is like karaoke but with DANCE! Húrra projects music videos on the wall and everyone mimics the dope choreography. Just wait until they play Sia’s “Chandelier”—that’s what separates the men from the boys.

Sunday:

“Movie Night”, 20:00, Loft Hostel

Every Sunday, Loft screens Icelandic films (with English subtitles) for free, and even hands out free popcorn. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a hectic weekend. This week it’s “101 Reykjavík” a 2000 film based on the novel by Hallgrímur Helgason. This film received plenty of nominations and most notably won the “Discovery Film Award” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

For more event listings, please visit http://grapevine.is/happening.


Latest

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Trains

Missing In Iceland: Trains

by

A couple times a year, we see news stories about a possible train connecting Keflavík airport and Reykjavík. Sometimes this

Mag
Show Me The Money: The 1 Króna Coin

Show Me The Money: The 1 Króna Coin

by

Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland

Mag
Word of the Issue: Djammviskubit

Word of the Issue: Djammviskubit

by

The word of the issue this time around is djammviskubit; a portmanteau of “djamm” (“party”) and “samviskubit” (“regret”). It refers

Mag
Straumur: Joyful Dark Love

Straumur: Joyful Dark Love

by and

Another month, another collaboration from Sin Fang, múm’s Örvar Smárason, and their Morr labelmate Sóley. After January’s “Random Haiku Generator,”

Mag
Blast from the Past: The Comedy Ban of 1940

Blast from the Past: The Comedy Ban of 1940

by

Like most countries, Iceland has a long and illustrious history of censorship. A fun example can be found in the

Mag
Words of Interest: The Peysa of the Peysan

Words of Interest: The Peysa of the Peysan

by

There is a peculiar story about the origin of the Icelandic word for sweater: A French fisherman saw an Icelandic

Show Me More!