Happening This Weekend: Our Top Picks

If you’re twiddling your thumbs, wondering what to do this weekend- fear not. Take a look at some of our picks for cultural events happening this weekend around Reykjavík. Art, music, and movies— there is something for everyone.

Friday:

“The Heroine” by Steingrímur Eyfjörð, 21:00, Hafnarborg

Steingrímur Eyfjörð presents a range of works from throughout his career, all which deal the female ideal. Though Steingrímur is, of course, a man, in this exhibit he examines the discourse on the woman as a symbol and the eternal tug of war between women’s multi-faceted reality and their image. This is not your typical male-paints-sexy-naked-female. No, rather he explores the image of the woman from mothers to heroines.

Saturday:

“More Is Beautiful” by Erró 10:00-22:00, Hafnarhús

Erró is a postmodern artist whose work is characteristically provocative and shocking, attacking not only politics but also social norms and standards. Reykjavík Art Museum: Hafnarhús is open everyday from 10:00 to 22:00.

“Danceoke”, 21:00, Húrra Bar

After getting your culture fix, why not try something a little less highbrow: “danceoke” is like karaoke but with DANCE! Húrra projects music videos on the wall and everyone mimics the dope choreography. Just wait until they play Sia’s “Chandelier”—that’s what separates the men from the boys.

Sunday:

“Movie Night”, 20:00, Loft Hostel

Every Sunday, Loft screens Icelandic films (with English subtitles) for free, and even hands out free popcorn. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a hectic weekend. This week it’s “101 Reykjavík” a 2000 film based on the novel by Hallgrímur Helgason. This film received plenty of nominations and most notably won the “Discovery Film Award” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

