Music News: Cate Le Bon Comes To Iceland, We Boo As Húrra Closes

Published July 12, 2019

Words by
@brainlove

The Hljómahöll museum venue at Keflavík’s Museum of Rock ‘n’ Roll, has announced a concert by Welsh indie star Cate Le Bon on Monday September 9th. Cate’s latest album, ‘Reward,’ has been making waves internationally and gaining plenty of critical acclaim, sweeping the board of respected music websites with gushing reviews.

Her back catalogue is also well worth a listen: check out her biggest track to date, the virulently catchy “Are You With Me Now?” for a primer of what to expect. Tickets for the concert are on sale now at tix.is.

Boo! Another treasured Reykjavík music venue has bitten the dust. After changing hands several times in recent years, Húrra—a space with a storied history, having previously been everything from legendary party bar Bakkus to music venue Harlem to a weird, austere and short-lived German-themed pub that was gone so quickly nobody really remembers it—has blinked out of existence. Rumour has it that it’ll be renovated as a sports bar.

This is part of a continuing, worrying trend in the city, more of which soon. In the meantime, be sure to support independent venues like MENGI, R6013 and IÐNÓ.

Read more music news here. Watch out for more coverage of the Cate Le Bon show closer to the time.

