What The Hell Is Post-dreifing? An A-Z Guide To The DIY Music Scene

What The Hell Is Post-dreifing? An A-Z Guide To The DIY Music Scene

What The Hell Is Post-dreifing? An A-Z Guide To The DIY Music Scene

Published July 10, 2019

RX Beckett
Words by
and

The Post-dreifing scene has so much going on, it can be hard to find your bearings. To get you started, here’s a rough guide to the main players, bands, venues and events that make up the collective.

asdfhg. 
A keyboard-mashing lo-fi trio, and Kraumur Music Awards winner. Their album ‘Örvæntið Ekki!,’ or ‘Don’t Despair!’, came out in 2018

bagdad brothers 
The breakthrough indie band from the Post-dreifing scene. This duo is the current holder of the ‘Best Live Band’ Grapevine Music Award. 

Bandcamp 
The collective’s primary outlet for selling music is post-dreifing.bandcamp.com

D.I.T.
Levelling up from Do It Yourself, the modus operandi of Post-dreifing is Do It Together. More hands make light work.

DRULLUMALL
Compilation series of Post-dreifing artists and collaborators. The third edition is expected soon.

GRÓA 
Lo-fi all-girl indie-rock trio who were named the ‘One To Watch’ at the Grapevine Music Awards earlier this year. A new album, ‘Í Glimmerheimi,’ came out recently

Gyðjan Uxi 
Every indie label needs a weird Casio-core chip-tune/auto-tune alt-pop star. Right?

Hátíðni 
The Post-dreifing collective’s annual countryside festival, happening each July in different rural locations.

IDK IDA 
One-to-watch. IDK IDA is an impressive, fast-rising electronica-and-voice musician who uses found sounds in her productions.

Karja 
A poet who has published three books as part of the collective. She has done readings at notable events like the Women’s Strike.

K.óla
Solo project of Milkhouse frontwoman Katrín Helga Ólafsdóttir. Synthy indie pop with cute emo feels and quirky melodies.

Korter í flog 
Thrashy, trashy, sludgy rock ‘n’ roll band with a big live reputation. Released albums in 2017 and 2019.

Kosmonatka 
A visual artist who works on Post-dreifing’s visuals, among other things.

Lovely Great Time 
The one-day festival from which the collective was born.

Milkhouse 
Dreamy, soaring indie rock five-piece pre-dating the collective by a few years, bringing back 2009 krútt vibes in a big way.

Póstdreifing 
The name of the mail distribution company from which the Post-dreifing world-play was born. Lawsuit pending, probably.

R6013 
The not-for-profit downtown venue that’s a touchstone of this insurgent scene. You can find many Post-dreifing bands playing there from week to week. 

sideproject 
High-energy, adrenalised, mashed-up, genre-defying act that sounds like Atari Teenage Riot’s energy-drink-swilling runaway child.

Skoffín 
The first act to be released by Post-dreifing. Released an album, ‘Skoffín bjargar heiminum,’ or “Skoffín saves the world,” in early 2019.

Spaðabani 
In-your-face feminist art-punk band who are shouting down the patriarchy and giving zero fucks. Still waiting on a first release, so catch them live.

stirnir
Shoegazey bedroom chamber pop that feels like The Durutti Column and The Dream Academy smashed together. Should definitely score a movie.

Susan_creamcheese 
Banging, explosive, playful sequencer experiments and noisy beats. Their first release, ‘Bamboozle Gobbledygook’, features collabs with a bunch of Post-dreifing mates.

Tucker Carlson’s Jonestown Massacre 
A prolific but reclusive artist releasing a steady stream of interesting and diverse new music, including a 15-track album in 2018, and a 14-track follow-up, ‘1989,’ earlier this year.

Read more about the Post-dreifing scene here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

Culture
Music
Lucky 15: Eistnaflug 2019 Goes Back To Basics

Lucky 15: Eistnaflug 2019 Goes Back To Basics

by

Culture
Music
Track By Track: ‘Undir skyggðarhaldi’ By Andavald

Track By Track: ‘Undir skyggðarhaldi’ By Andavald

by

Culture
Music
Music News: Innipúkinn Festival, New Symphony Conductor & Une Misère

Music News: Innipúkinn Festival, New Symphony Conductor & Une Misère

by

Culture
Music
New Wave DIY: Meet The Post-dreifing Music & Arts Collective

New Wave DIY: Meet The Post-dreifing Music & Arts Collective

by

Culture
Music
Having A Ball With Simon Le Bon: Duran Duran In Iceland

Having A Ball With Simon Le Bon: Duran Duran In Iceland

by

Culture
Music
Eclipsing the Sun: Living Legends Take Laugardalur

Eclipsing the Sun: Living Legends Take Laugardalur

by

Show Me More!