Music News: Innipúkinn Festival, New Symphony Conductor & Une Misère

The initial lineup for this year’s Innipúkinn festival—the only place in Iceland where you can pound Breezers on a carpet of fake grass—has been announced. Performers this year include Hildur, Between Mountains, Vök, dj. flugvél og geimskip, Friðrik Dór, Joey Christ, Moses Hightower, Kælan Mikla, Jónas Sig, and more. This year’s iteration will also see the festival move to Grandi, where it will now be hosted by Bryggjan Brugghús and Messinn. Tickets are on sale now, priced at 6,990 ISK for the weekend, or 3,990 ISK for a day.

Finnish conductor Eva Ollikainen has been announced as the new Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra for the 2020/21 season. Eva will make her debut with the orchestra at the symphony’s 70th anniversary concert in March 2020, with a programme that will feature works by Mahler and—fittingly for the conductor—Sibelius. Eva is a specialist in Baltic Sea composers, and spent the last season as the principal conductor of the Nordic Chamber Orchestra, where she presented a season of German classical and Romantic repertoire mixed with composers like Jean Sibelius, Galina Ustvolskaya and Peteris Vasks.

Local hardcore boys Une Misère brought the misery with the release of their ‘Summer of Misery’ tour schedule, which will see the band opening for legendary death metal act Arch Enemy in Belarus and Russia, and touring Europe with acts like Decaptiated, Aborted, Jungle Rob, Thou, and Ingested. They will also make an appearance at the Brutal Assault, MetalDays, Traffic Jam Open Air, and Summer Breeze festivals. Fresh off opening for Lamb of God in early June, Une Misère is expected to drop a new music video any day now.

