Grapevine Playlist: Icelandic Music From Kira Kira, GusGus, Dadykewl & More

It’s Grapevine Playlist time once more. Like seven sea eagles shooting out of an erupting volcano, here are the latest squawking expulsions from the Icelandic music scene.
GusGus – Fireworks
“Fireworks” is one of the better cuts from GusGus’s latest LP, ‘Lies Are More Flexible.’ The video, directed by Kitty Von-Sometime, adds some spark to the song, exploding some vitality and ambition into a slick and familiar pop-techno production. JR
Kira Kira – Holding Space For The Unimaginable
This wonderfully warm ambient sound bath will help you forget about the turmoil and torment of the world for a full seven minutes. And then 14 minutes. And then 21. Hell, shut off your Wi-Fi and spend a whole afternoon with it—it’ll do you good. JR
Null + Void & Úlfur Eldjárn – Where I Wait (Aristokrasia Version)
“Where I Wait” is the new single from Kurt Uenala, a Grammy-nominated producer who reworked the track with Úlfur Eldjárn. Featuring vocals from Dave Gahan, the “Aristokrasia Version” replaces the synths with a string arrangement. See Null + Void at the RAFLOST festival on May 23rd. JR
Keelrider – Too Far Gone
If Collective Soul collected in your soul, Keelrider will likely be just up your alley. “Too Far Gone” is a heavy, slow burner reminiscent of Alice In Chains and Puddle Of Mudd. Yes, you might have thought mid-’90s post-grunge was dead, but apparently it’s alive and kicking and living in Iceland. We’re not complaining. HJC
Ottoman – Perfect Way To Go
Take that classic Zeppelin sound, add a pinch of modern metal and wham-bam, you’ve got Ottoman. “Perfect Way To Go” is a solid effort, a classic rock track with a riff that’ll no doubt be headbanging around your noggin all day. HJC
Velvet Villain – Here Comes The Rain
These two kids are surprisingly powerful and are sure to sweep you away with their growling vocals, tight musicianship and genuine heart and attitude. I have great hopes for their first album, to be released this summer. VG
Dadykewl – Stundum ft. HRNNR
“Stundum” marks a dark departure for the normally upbeat Dadykewl. Over a crooning trap beat, the rapper tackles anxiety, depression, regrets and the stress of making art. It’s a promising new beginning for the artist, who, it has been rumoured, will be releasing a new album soon. HJC
