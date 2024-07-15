From Iceland — Festival Picks: IceDocs

Photo by Supplied stills

The Iceland Documentary Film Festival returns to Akranes for the sixth time on July 17-21

There are only a handful of film festivals in Iceland, which makes each one particularly special. The Iceland Documentary Film Festival, or IceDocs, in Akranes offers a rare opportunity to spend a few days immersed in documentaries. Alongside a strong selection of films, the festival features a variety of side events, including swim-in cinema with IceGuys, secret screenings and afterparties. We’ve curated a list of five films you won’t want to miss.

Balomania

Directed by Danish graffiti artist turned documentary filmmaker Sissel Morrel Dargis, Balomania delves into the enigmatic world of baloeiros — crews in Brazil that continue to build hot air balloons despite being chased by police. The director immerses herself in their world, almost becoming one of the baloeiros, striving to capture footage that provides viewers with a glimpse into this closed off community.

Forest

Given the current state of the world and the economy, personally, I find myself daydreaming about relocating to the countryside every couple of months. Asia and Marek from Forest, directed by Lidia Duda, took this daydream further by relocating to one of Europe’s oldest forests in Poland amid a humanitarian crisis. Will this decision bring them closer to home and secure a brighter future for the couple and their children?

When The Mountain Roars

Daniel Bjarnason’s documentary about the devastating avalanche in Súðavík has stuck with me since I watched its premiere at the Skjaldborg Documentary Festival in Patreksfjörður a few months ago. It’s a moving piece that will hardly leave anyone untouched. While packing a few tissues for the screening is recommended, a more important thing is to keep the conversation going on how to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

And A Happy New Year

Downtown Reykjavík — like many European capitals — loves a good fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. But have you ever considered the aftermath of those colourful blasts in the sky, especially on nearby dogs? Sebastian Mulder’s documentary explores how dogs react to fireworks, revealing their anxiety.

The Stimming Pool

This one is called a “hybrid documentary.” Co-created by five neurodivergent artists from the Neurocultures Creative and artist-filmmaker Steven Eastwood, The Stimming Pool uses storytelling unlike anything else you’ve ever seen on a big screen to draw attention to what it’s like to be neurodivergent in a world where you’re expected to talk, dress, move and exist in a certain way. Shot on 16mm film by Aftersun cinematographer Gregory Oke, The Stimming Pool offers a unique perspective on neurodivergent experiences.

