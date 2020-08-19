From Iceland — Grapevine Shop Pick Of The Day: 'Screenshot' By Bergur Ebbi

Published August 19, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Writer and comedian Bergur Ebbi is no stranger to Grapevine, having oft opined on our pages on everything from literature to the ideal, utopian Iceland.

His new book, Screenshot, he explores the effects of technology on the human mind. At times irreverent, funny, and insightful, it seeks to explore some of the less-explored questions, such as “What are the connections between fake news and artificial intelligence? How does it feel to live in a world where all our thoughts are categorized, rated, and commented on? Ancient people feared the world would end in fire and destruction — but what if it doesn’t?”

Translated by Grapevine alumnus and award-winning translator Larissa Kyzer, Screenshot is a book we encourage everyone to dig into.

Get Screenshot now from the Grapevine Shop.

