From Iceland — Rebecca Scott Lord, The Lord Of The Flings, Titillates With Her New Celebrity Erotica Anthology

Photo by Adam Halaka

“You’re sitting here with the world-famous erotic novelist Rebecca Scott Lord,” proclaims the newly-published performance artist-cum-comedian-cum-romance-writer Rebecca Scott Lord the moment the microphone turns on to record her interview. Rebecca’s voice, velvety and smooth, promptly dissolves into brassy laughter the moment she finishes the world “Lord,” and in an instant, the character of Rebecca Scott Lord, the world famous erotic novelist, is replaced by the real Rebecca Scott Lord, a cheeky, uninhibited Reykjavík-transplant and one of the city’s brightest creators.

Rebecca, long known for her Fyndnustu mínar / FUNNY GURLZ comedy shows as well as her sojourns as DJ Daddy Issues, just released her first novel, ‘Drenched Dreams,’ a fantastical collection of sensual stories involving everyone from controversial billionaire Jeff Bezos to Iceland’s favourite media personality Gísli Marteinn.

Hoe-down with Bobby Flay

Rebecca—the person, not the character—began writing celebrity erotica as a feature in her stand-up acts. “I would read just an excerpt from the story, as if I was doing a book reading,” she explains. “The first one was ‘How Bobby Flayed Me,’ which is about, as we know, the hottest chef on the Food Network, Bobby Flay, who has been in such programmes as ‘Boy Meets Grill,’ and ‘Throwdown With Bobby Flay.’” The sarcasm in her voice is palpable, but you still get the sense she wouldn’t refuse a night with Flay if offered.

“I know that nobody in Iceland knows who he is, but I remember saying, just look up a picture of Bobby Flay and you’ll understand instantly what this story means,” Rebecca explains. She was then surprised when, after the show, people approached her asking where they could buy the complete novel.

It was at that moment that the idea of ‘Drenched Dreams’ was born, and when the new publishing house Signatura Books approached her to produce the novel, it was, as Rebecca calls it, “a match made in heaven.”

(Tease)rs

‘Drenched Dreams’ presents a collected anthology of (imaginary) world-famous erotic novelist Rebecca Scott Lord’s work. “She’s looking back at her career. She’s written about everything, and for her, everything is erotic. The world pulses with lust,” she explains, before addressing the elephant in the room: “We, Rebecca Scott Lord and I, just happen to have the same name.”

The inspiration behind the structure came from old-school Harlequin romances, which Rebecca’s grandmother’s house was full of. “In the back, there’s always a teaser for the next book, and there’d be a mail-in postcard to order it,” Rebecca says. “‘Drenched Dreams’ is a compilation of teasers of her stories, but we also feature the covers of each book, which really add something. To see a ripped and sexy Jeff Bezos with the title, ‘Amazon, Primal,’ it’s grotesque.”

Pussy: the musical

With the publishing of ‘Drenched Dreams’ now behind her, the world-famous erotic novelist Rebecca Scott Lord plans on diving into the rocking world of Bret Michaels, the lead singer of Poison and star of VH1’s famous 2000s reality show, ‘Bret Michaels: Rock Of Love,’ as well as present a sensual exploration into the mind—and body—of famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“[Webber] has been married three times, you know, just like Bobby Flay. He is erotic,” Rebecca gushes. “The working title is ‘Jellicle Boobs.’”

Pick up ‘Drenched Dreams’ by Rebecca Scott Lord from Signatura Books.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.